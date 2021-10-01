India one of most open countries, famous for its vibrancy, diversity: PM Modi

India is one of the most open countries and is famous for its vibrancy and diversity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday and called upon global investors to invest in the country.

In a message to the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, the Prime Minister said that the Expo is also a testimony to the resilience of mankind against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I would also like to convey hearty congratulations to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Vice President of UAE and the Ruler of Dubai. Let me also express my best wishes to my brother Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. He has been instrumental in the progress we have achieved in our strategic partnership. I look forward to continuing our work for the progress and prosperity of both our countries," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the main theme of Expo 2020 is 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future' and said the spirit of this theme is also seen in India's efforts as we move ahead to create a New India.

"This is a historic Expo. It is the first one to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. India is participating with one of the largest pavilions in the Expo. I am sure the Expo will go a long way in further building our deep and historical relations with UAE, and with Dubai," he said.

The Prime Minister said that India is a land of opportunities and offers growth in scale, ambition and results.

"Today's India is one of the most open countries in the world. Open to learning, open to perspectives open to innovation open to investment. That is why I invite you to come and invest in our nation," he said.

"Today India is a land of opportunities. Be it in the field of arts or commerce, industry or academia There is an opportunity to discover, opportunity to partner, opportunity to progress. Come to India and explore these opportunities. India also offers you maximum growth. Growth in scale, growth in ambition, growth in results. Come to India and be a part of our growth story," he added.

The Prime Minister said India is a powerhouse of talent and the country is making many advances in the world of technology, research and innovation

"India is famous for its vibrancy and diversity. We have different cultures, languages, cuisines, forms of art, music and dance. This diversity is reflected in our pavilion. Our economic growth is powered by a combination of legacy industries and start-ups.

"India's pavilion will showcase the best of India across these multiple areas. It will also showcase investment opportunities in multiple sectors like health, textiles, infrastructure, services and more," he said.

The Prime Minister said the government has undertaken several reforms to boost economic growth over the last seven years.

"We will keep doing more to continue this trend," he said.

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal inaugurated the Indian Pavilion at Dubai Expo 2020 on Friday.

Coinciding with India's celebrations of Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Dubai Expo 2020 is a significant platform for India to showcase its vibrant culture and tremendous growth opportunities for the next six months.

Among the 192 participating countries, India has the biggest pavilion in the expo. Fifteen states and nine central ministries from India are participating in this six-month-long expo, which will end on March 31, 2022.

The India Pavilion features an innovative kinetic facade made up of 600 individual colourful blocks. It is developed as a mosaic of rotating panels that will depict different themes as they rotate on their axis.

It represents the theme of 'India on the move' and is a unique amalgam of the rich heritage and technological advances of the nation.A large number of Indian conglomerates and global companies are also participating. India's participation in Expo 2020 Dubai primarily focuses on presenting unlimited opportunities for the global community to participate in the country's growth story, and benefit from it.

In keeping with the themes of the Expo, visitors will get a glimpse of Indian innovations and successes in the fields of Space Technology, Robotics, Electric Mobility, Edu-tech, e-Commerce, Energy, Cybersecurity, Healthcare, Cryptocurrency and Blockchain.

Eleven key themes are being represented at the India Pavilion - Climate and Biodiversity, Space, Urban and Rural Development, Tolerance and Inclusivity, Golden Jubilee, Knowledge and Learning, Travel and Connectivity, Global Goals, Health and Wellness, Food Agriculture and Livelihoods and Water.

( With inputs from ANI )

