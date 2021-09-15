India participates in SCO 'Peaceful Mission' military exercise in Russia

An Indian military contingent participated in the 6th edition of exercise SCO 'Peaceful Mission' 2021 at Orenburg, Russia, to foster close relations between SCO member states, the Ministry of Defence informed on Wednesday.

A defence ministry release stated that the joint counter-terrorism exercise 'Peaceful Mission' is a Multilateral Exercise, which is conducted biennially as part of military diplomacy between Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members.

The 6th edition of exercise Peaceful Mission is being hosted by Russia in the Orenburg Region of South-West Russia from September 13 to 25. The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-national military contingents.

"The Indian military contingent comprising of an all arms combined force of 200 personnel to include 38 personnel from the Indian Air Force is participating in the exercise Peaceful Mission-2021. The Indian contingent was inducted to the exercise area by two IL-76 aircrafts. Prior to their departure, the contingent underwent training and preparation under the aegis of South Western Command," the release said.

The exercise will enable sharing of best practices between the Armed Forces of SCO nations. The exercise will also provide an opportunity for the Armed Forces of SCO Nations to train in Counter-Terrorism Operations in an urban scenario in a multinational and joint environment.

The scope of the exercise includes professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills & procedures, establishment of joint command & control structures and elimination of terrorist threats.

Exercise Peaceful Mission 2021 is a landmark event in military interactions and global cooperation to counter-terrorism.

( With inputs from ANI )

