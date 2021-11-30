India pavilion at Dubai Expo may have most high profile visitor in January

India pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2020 may receive the most high-profile guest from India in January 2022 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the UAE.

ANI has learnt that Prime Minister Modi may visit the UAE in January, the visit is being planned and there is a lot of interest in this regard, a source familiar with the development said.

There is no confirmation or announcement from the Ministry of External Affairs or Prime Minister's office on the visit as of now.

It is learnt that the final dates and nuances of the visit are being worked on.

India Pavilion at the Dubai Expo is creating a lot of buzz and has already registered a footfall of four lakh visitors. Dubai Expo will continue till March.

UAE-India also share a big strategic agenda, both countries are holding final rounds of negotiations on the CEPA.

Foreign ministers of the UAE, Israel, India and the US are likely to hold their second joint meeting in Dubai soon, this is a new quad bloc focused on economic and infrastructure issues

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have already visited the India pavilion.

PM Modi is also expected to meet the top leadership of the UAE during the proposed visit.

The India Pavilion, inaugurated by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt. of India on October 1 2021 has observed various state and sector-specific events on Space, and Climate and Biodiversity weeks, where various investment and international collaboration opportunities have been secured for India.

Similarly, states such as Gujarat and Karnataka, and UT of Ladakh have showcased their culture, roadmap for growth and investment opportunities by signing MoUs with relevant investors.

( With inputs from ANI )

