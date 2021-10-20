India ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, says Taliban spokesman Mujahid

Taliban's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Wednesday said that India affirmed to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan at the Moscow Format Dialogue.

Mujahid shared the information from an unverified Twitter handle.

"Indian envoy to Moscow Format Dialogue meeting said that the people of Afghanistan need humanitarian assistance; Afghanistan is going through a difficult situation. India is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan," tweeted the Taliban spokesman.

A senior official of the Ministry of External affairs JP Singh is representing India at the Moscow consultations on Afghanistan.

As per Mujahid, the Taliban delegation of the Islamic Emirate met with Singh.

"A high-level delegation led by Maulvi Abdul Salam Hanafi, Deputy Prime Minister of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan met with JP Singh, Special Representative of India for Afghanistan, Pakistan and Iran and his accompanying delegation on the sidelines of the Moscow Format Meeting in Moscow today," Mujahid said in a tweet.

"Both sides considered it necessary to take into account each other's concerns and improve diplomatic and economic relations. The Indian side finally expressed readiness to provide extensive humanitarian assistance to the Afghans," added Mujahid.

( With inputs from ANI )

