India recalls sacrifice by Indian peacekeeper at UNSC

India on Tuesday recalled the sacrifice of Indian peacekeeper Sepoy Johnson Beck at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and highlighted its troop contribution for peacekeeping missions.

At UNSC meet for troop-contributing countries for UN Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) for Israel-Syria ceasefire, Pratik Mathur, Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to UN recalled the sacrifice of Sepoy Johnson Beck.

Beck laid down his life in the line of duty while serving in the UNDOF mission. He was posthumously awarded the prestigious Dag Hammarskjold Medal.

"At UNSC meeting for troop-contributing countries for @UNDOF for Israel-Syria ceasefire, India: Recalled sacrifice by Indian Peacekeeper Sepoy Johnson Beck; India is third-largest troop contributor; Protecting blue helmets @UNPeacekeeping utmost; UNDOF's role crucial.," Pratik Mathur tweeted.

India's contributions to UN peacekeeping operations have been underscored by the experience and professionalism of India's armed forces, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

India's participation in the initial UN peacekeeping operations resulted in a growing pool of Indian military officers seconded to the UN whose professionalism and experience have contributed to UN peacekeeping doctrine, MEA had said.

India is currently the third-largest troop contributor to UNDOF with a contingent of around 200 peacekeepers.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor