India reports 34,457 new Covid cases, 5.7% decline

New Delhi, Aug 21 With 34,457 new Covid-19 cases detected in the last 24 hrs, India on Saturday marked a 5.7 per cent marginal decline in the infection count since a day earlier, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the same duration, 375 new fatalities were also reported, pushing the death toll to 4,33,964, said the Covid bulletin released by the Ministry.

The sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the states/UTs continue the trend as less than 50,000 daily caseloads are being reported for 55 consecutive days now.

India's recovery rate currently stands at 97.54 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

However, the active caseload also registered a decline of 2,265 in the past 24 hrs, and cumulatively stands at 3,61,340, the lowest in last 151 days.

The active caseload constitute 1.12 per cent of total cases, the lowest since March 2020, as per the bulletin.

According to Health Ministry data, a total of 36,347 patients were discharged from the hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,15,97,982.

The Weekly Positivity Rate remains below 3 per cent for the last 57 days and currently stands at 1.98 per cent.

The daily positivity rate continues to remain below 3 per cent for 26 straight days and currently stands at 2.00 per cent.

With the administration of 36,36,043 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Cvod-19 vaccination coverage has surpassed the cumulative figure of 57.61 crore.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of 17,21,205 tests being conducted.

India has so far conducted over 50,45,76,158 cumulative tests.

