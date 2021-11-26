India, Russia to hold 2+2 dialogue on December 6

India and Russia will hold the first "two plus two" format dialogue here on December 6, Russian Embassy said in a statement on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, the embassy said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will hold talks with their Indian counterparts Dr S. Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh.

The ministers are expected to hold in-depth discussions of the key regional and international topics, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region and developments in Afghanistan and Syria, as well as exchange views on interaction within the SCO and Russia, India and China (RIC), said the Russian embassy.

"On December 6, Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu will meet with their Indian colleagues @DrSJaishankar and @rajnathsingh in New Delhi. They will discuss key regional and international matters, including in the Asia-Pacific," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia tweeted.

Earlier today, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressed the 18th meeting of the Russia-India-China (RIC) Foreign Ministers virtually and urged the RIC countries to coordinate their approaches on terrorism, radicalization and work together to help reach humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan without any hindrance and politicization.

Addressing the 18th meeting of the Russia-India-China Foreign Ministers, Jaishankar said, "It is important for RIC countries to coordinate their respective approaches on threats of terrorism, radicalization and drug trafficking etc."

"RIC countries need to work together so that humanitarian assistance reaches Afghanistan without hindrance and without politicization," he added.

India has not recognized the Taliban government but has expressed its willingness to help Afghans. The country also took part in the recent meet on Afghanistan in Moscow.

Besides, India hosted a meet on Afghanistan at the NSA level last month in New Delhi. However, despite the invitation, China and Pakistan gave a miss to the meet.

Apart from Jaishankar, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sargei Lavrov took part in the meeting. India took over the chairmanship of the RIC after the last meeting of RIC Foreign Ministers in Moscow in September 2020.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor