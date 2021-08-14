India shines in energy transition with strong renewable path

New Delhi, Aug 14 India is shining in energy transition by treading a strong renewable energy path post-2015 Paris Agreement as it witnesses a step-up in investments in solar energy. Additionally, theres a significant slowdown in investments in thermal power plants.

Just a few days ago, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced that the total installed renewable energy capacity in India, excluding large hydropower, has crossed the milestone of 100 GW or 100,000 MW, about 26 per cent of the total capacity, a turning point in the history of renewables as India is celebrating 75th Independence Day.

Coincidently, this milestone came at a time when the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor