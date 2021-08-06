India slams OIC for reference to J-K, says its secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit the platform

India on Thursday slammed the Orgsation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) over its references to Jammu and Kashmir and said that the body has no locus standi in matters related to the Union Territory, which is an integral part of the country.

"We categorically reject yet another unacceptable reference to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir issued by the General Secretariat of OIC. OIC has no locus standi in matters relating to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is an integral part of India," Ministry of External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

India also advised OIC General Secretariat not to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of the country.

"It is reiterated that the OIC General Secretariat should refrain from allowing vested interests to exploit its platform for comments on internal affairs of India," the statement said.

The OIC had called for revoking decisions taken by the government in August 2019 concerning Jammu and Kashmir.

( With inputs from ANI )

