India Sourced: Boeing maintains 'billion-dollar' sourcing from India

New Delhi, Sep 11 Global aerospace giant Boeing has maintained the momentum of sourcing from India by going in for deep localisation as well as growing supplier base which caters to its international supply chains.

Accordingly, despite challenges posed by the pandemic and global economic upheaval the aerospace giant has continued to source around a billion worth of components and services from India.

Presently, 275 suppliers provide the company with advanced components, sub-assemblies and software support for commercial and defence aircraft as part of Boeing's integrated global supply chain.

These parts and assemblies cover critical components such as aerostructures, wire-harness, composites, forgings, avionics, mission systems and ground support equipment.

"Our supplier base in India continues to grow and today we have more than 275 suppliers from India who are part of the global supply chain and are manufacturing critical systems and components that go into some of Boeing's most advanced aircraft," Boeing India President Salil Gupte told .

"In 2021, we added new suppliers, including several Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

