India to engage with all 27 EU members, says EAM

External Affair Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, during the meeting of the European Union Foreign Affairs Council on Thursday, assured that India will engage with all the 27 European Union members on Indo-Pacific.

"I've tried to make it a point to make sure that we engage with all 27 EU members. We do realise that Europe is a collective enterprise and you need that to have all stakeholders as much as possible, Jaishankar said

EAM's remarks came at the Bled Strategic Forum panel discussion that took place in Slovenia on "Partnership for a rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific".

"Today, when you speak about a liberal order, trust and transparency, these are issues which, at one time may have been more central to our Western discourse, but are today increasingly shared beyond the Western world," added Jaishankar.

This is an informal meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council which is being held in Slovenia's capital city.

EAM is on an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5, as part of a tour to boost bilateral ties and further strengthen India's cooperation with the Central European Countries.

A Ministry External Affairs statement also informed that this visit will provide an opportunity for reviewing the progress in India's bilateral ties with these three countries, and strengthening multifaceted relationships with the EU.

Meanwhile, during the discussion, Jaishankar also said that it is important that "It is not India's responsibility or capability to solve EU's problems."

"What's important for us is that the net result of that (debates in EU) is an outcome with which India is comfortable, as a basis of a partnership," he added.

Jaishankar also said that India sees to strengthen its relations with the European Union while refuting "the Western-Non-Western binary".

Jaishankar also thanked Slovenia's President Borut Pahor for his gracious welcome in Slovenia.

"Thank Slovenia's President @BorutPahor for his gracious welcome. Deeply appreciate his long-standing support for our relationship. Discussed key challenges facing India and EU," tweeted Jaishankar earlier.

He also welcomed Slovenia's Presidency of EU and meeting his counterpart Dr Anze Logar.

"Excellent meeting with Foreign Minister of Slovenia @AnzeLog. Agreed to deepen our political and economic relationship. Welcome Slovenia's Presidency of EU and confident it will take India-EU ties forward. Good exchange of views on Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific" tweeted Jaishankar.

