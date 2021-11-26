India to resume international flights from December 15

India will resume scheduled international flights from December 15, subject to conditions, the Civil Aviation Ministry said Friday evening, noting that the "matter has been reviewed and the competent authority" had decided to resume such flights (to and from India)."Resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services, to and from India, has been examined in consultation with Ministry of Home Affairs, External Affairs and Health, and it has been decided... may be resumed from December 15," the ministry said.

The Aviation Ministry said 14 countries designated by the Health Ministry as 'at risk', and with whom there is an existing 'air bubble' agreement, would be allowed to resume 75 per cent of pre-Covid operations (or a minimum of seven frequencies per week).These 14 countries are United Kingdom, Singapore, China, Brazil, Bangladesh, Mauritius, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand. The list also includes South Africa, Botswana, Israel and Hong Kong - countries that have confirmed cases of the new B.1.1.529 variant of the coronavirus.Countries designated as 'at risk' but without 'air bubble' agreements with India would be allowed to resume 50 per cent of bilateral capacity entitlements, the Aviation Ministry said.

