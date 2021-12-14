India, UK hold space consultations, exchange information for bilateral collaboration

Published: December 14, 2021

India and the UK on Monday held space consultations and both exchanged information for bilateral collaboration and deliberations in international forums in the outer space domain.

The India-UK Space Consultations were held on December 13, 2021, with the participation of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and Department of Space/Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on the Indian side and the UK Space Agency, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy and Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office on the UK side, read MEA press release.

The two sides exchanged information on respective national space priorities, prospects for bilateral collaboration, and deliberations in international forums in the outer space domain, the release added.

