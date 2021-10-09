India-UK set in motion concrete action plans for clean energy transition in Power Sector

India and UK have set in motion concrete action plans for driving clean energy transition in the power sector.

During third India - UK Energy for Growth Partnership - Ministerial Energy Dialogue on Friday, that was co-chaired by Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh from the Indian side and Kwasi Kwarteng MP, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) from the UK side, energy transition was a major area of discussion, read Ministry of Power press release.

The Energy Ministers spoke in detail on the ongoing Energy Transition activities in their respective countries with a focus on renewables, including solar, offshore wind, storage, EVs, alternative fuels, among other things, the release said.

The UK side presented a detailed summary of the significant ongoing work and the past work done in the last two years under the umbrella of bilateral cooperation which was appreciated and endorsed by both sides, it added.

The dignitaries welcomed the Roadmap 2030 for India-UK future relations launched by both the Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Boris Johnson during India-UK Virtual Summit on May 4, 2021, and identified various future areas of collaboration in line with the Roadmap 2030.

The sides deliberated and agreed on a Forward Action Plan on Power and Clean Transport, Renewable, Green Finance and Clean Energy Researches part of the roadmap 2030, covering a range of topics including smart grids, energy storage, green hydrogen, charging infrastructure, battery storage and need of mobilizing investments in renewable energy along with other proposals under multilateral collaboration, read the release.

The dialogue, which was held virtually, concluded with both sides underlining the importance of international cooperation in securing affordable and sustainable energy for the world while setting in motion, concrete action plans for driving the clean energy transition in the Power Sector.

Union Minister for Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh specifically detailed ambitious targets in areas such as green hydrogen, storage, offshore wind and the electricity market.

He further hoped that the One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) initiative launched by PM Modi could act as a promising alternative to support the RE integration in the grid.

( With inputs from ANI )

