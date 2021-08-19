India, UN exchange MoU for tech support in Peacekeeping missions

India and the UN have exchanged MoU in support of the 'Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping' initiative, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said.

Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said, "Today, India and the @UN exchanged MoU in support of the 'Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping' initiative and to @UNC4ISR_Academy. As External Affairs Minister (EAM) @DrSJaishankar said, training & capacity building of peacekeepers in technology is more important than ever."

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaishankar chaired the UNSC open debate on Technology and Peacekeeping and said that as a country with a tradition of Peacekeeping and at forefront of technology, proud to partner UN on situational awareness platform-UNITE AWARE.

Currently, Jaishankar is in New York to chair high-level events in the United Nations Security Council. On Tuesday, Jaishnakar met UN chief Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan.

On Thursday, the EAM would also preside over a briefing session on the six-monthly report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by Islamic State (ISIL/Da'esh), under the agenda item "Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts".

During this visit, Jaishankar would also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of other member states on the sidelines of these UNSC high-level events.

( With inputs from ANI )

