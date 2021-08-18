India, UN to sign MoU for technology partnership in peacekeeping mission

India and the UN are set to sign an MoU in support of partnership for technology in peacekeeping mission on Wednesday.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and UN chief Antonio Guterres will sign MoU between India and UN in support of partnership for technology in peacekeeping in presence of Secretaries-General, Representatives of Members of UN Security Council, Military Attaches & Special Invitees.

Jaishankar, who is in New York to chair high-level events in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and held discussions on Afghanistan.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Good to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres. Our discussions focused on Afghanistan, following upon the Security Council meeting yesterday."

Jaishankar reached New York on Monday to preside over two high-level meetings of the UNSC on UN peacekeeping and terrorism.

Jaishankar will preside over two high-level meetings on August 18-19. The first event on August 18 will be an open debate on 'Protecting the Protectors: Technology and Peacekeeping' while the second event on August 19 will be a high-level briefing on 'Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts'.

Both these issues are priorities for India during its UNSC innings. The open debate on 'Peacekeeping' will focus on the theme of 'Protecting the Protectors', including through the use of modern technological tools to enhance the safety and security of Peacekeepers and to aid Peacekeeping Missions to effectuate their mandates effectively and efficiently.

On 19 August, the EAM would also preside over a briefing session on the six-monthly report of the UN Secretary-General on the threat posed by Islamic State (ISIL/Da'esh), under the agenda item "Threats to International Peace and Security caused by Terrorist Acts".

During this visit, Jaishankar would also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of other member states on the sidelines of these UNSC high-level events.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor