India, US discuss bilateral defence cooperation in a military-level talk

Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty on Monday spoke with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific.

Mohanty and Flynn had a telephonic conversation where they discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and its aspects.

"Lieutenant General CP Mohanty #VCOAS had a telephonic interaction with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific #USARPAC Command and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation,", ADG PI- Indian Army informed in a tweet.

( With inputs from ANI )

