India, US discuss bilateral defence cooperation in a military-level talk
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2021 09:59 PM2021-11-15T21:59:39+5:302021-11-15T22:10:02+5:30
Vice Chief of Army Staff (VCOAS) Lieutenant General CP Mohanty on Monday spoke with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific.
Mohanty and Flynn had a telephonic conversation where they discussed strengthening bilateral defence cooperation and its aspects.
"Lieutenant General CP Mohanty #VCOAS had a telephonic interaction with General Charles Flynn, Commanding General, United States Army Pacific #USARPAC Command and discussed aspects of bilateral #Defence cooperation,", ADG PI- Indian Army informed in a tweet.
( With inputs from ANI )
