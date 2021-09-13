India-US launch Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of Agenda 2030 Partnership

India and the US on Monday jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) of the Agenda 2030 Partnership.

"Taking forward the initiative by Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi ji and @POTUS at the Leaders' Summit on Climate in April 2021, today both countries jointly launched the Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue of the Agenda 2030 Partnership," tweeted Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry who is on India visit from September 12-14 lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for setting ambitious climate targets and added that India has demonstrated that economic development and clean energy can go hand-in-hand.

While congratulating India for making significant progress in climate targets, Kerry said that the 450 gigawatts renewable energy goal will be reached by India.

"CAFMD will provide both countries an opportunity to renew collaborations on climate change while addressing the financing aspects and deliver climate finance primarily as grants and concessional finance, as envisaged under Paris Agreement to strengthen climate action," tweeted Yadav.

The US-India Agenda 2030 Partnership was announced by President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Leaders Summit on Climate in April 2021.

"The dialogue will not only strengthen India-US bilateral cooperation on climate and environment but also help to demonstrate how the world can align swift climate action with inclusive and resilient economic development," added Yadav.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the India-US climate and clean energy partnership to help mobilise investments and enable green collaborations.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also welcomed Kerry.

"Good to see @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry. Continued our discussions on climate action and climate justice," tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier today, Kerry met Union Power Minister RK Singh here in New Delhi, as part of his India trip to address the climate crisis.

The special envoy's travel will bolster the US bilateral and multilateral climate efforts ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor