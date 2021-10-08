India-US, Quad speak of newer, collaborative era: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that India-US relations and the Quad spoke of a newer and more collaborative era and both countries are seeing values in each other.

Speaking at the US-India Business Council (USIBC) India Ideas Summit, he said that the relation signals a very positive enabling environment.

"It clearly signals a very positive enabling environment. When polities have strong convergence, their economic energies tend to find partners much more readily. Secondly, both India-US relations and the Quad speak of a newer and more collaborative era of our task. We are seeing values in each other more clearly and with less constrict," Jaishankar said on Thursday.

He added: "Thirdly, in an era with technology is increasingly connected with trust and supply chain with liability. We are contemplating how best to take forward the post-Covid economic recovery. So as you deliberate on all these subjects and more, I also hope that you will take into account the transformation in India even amidst the Pandemic," he added.

"The nature of the public health response, the physical handling of the pandemic induce challenges, the reforms and labours, education and agriculture and their expansion of manufacturing our developments," he said further.

He concluded: "At the end of the day, any relationship is only as strong as its economic foundation. You are all charged with strengthening that even in the normal cause. But as we seek to come out of the pandemic with more purposeful agenda of cooperation, your understanding and sentiments acquire an even greater value."

The four-membered Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) comprises Australia, Japan, India and the US.

( With inputs from ANI )

