India-US Strategic Partnership will be of even greater global significance in coming years, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the India-US Strategic Partnership will be of even greater global significance in the coming years, in the context of the challenges posed by COVID-19, global economic recovery and climate change.

PM Modi's remarks came during a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken here.

Prime Minister Modi also said that the societies of the US and India share a deep commitment to the values of democracy, freedom, and liberty, and the Indian diaspora in the US has contributed immensely to the enhancement of bilateral ties.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release, Blinken appreciated the increasing convergence between India and the US on a wide range of bilateral and multilateral issues, and the commitment of both strategic partners to convert this convergence into concrete and practical cooperation.

Blinken conveyed the greetings of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to Prime Minister Modi. He also briefed PM Modi on his fruitful exchanges with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval earlier in the day and expressed strong commitment to further deepen India US strategic relations in various sectors including defence, maritime security, trade and investment, climate change and science and technology.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his warm greetings to Biden and Harris and his appreciation for the initiatives taken by President Biden including those related to the Quad, COVID-19 and Climate Change, the release added.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi today, where they discussed efforts to deepen the US-India Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

He added, "Secretary Blinken and Prime Minister Modi discussed regional challenges and a growing range of cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, climate change, shared values and democratic principles, and regional security, including through U.S.-Australia-India-Japan Quad consultations."

( With inputs from ANI )

