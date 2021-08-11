Indian American Instagrammer wants 'curry' cancelled, triggering debate on origins of the word

By IANS | Published: August 11, 2021 04:00 PM2021-08-11T16:00:05+5:302021-08-11T16:10:21+5:30

Indian American Instagrammer wants 'curry' cancelled, triggering debate on origins of the word

New Delhi, Aug 11 The food world is savouring its first big ‘cancel culture moment. When California-based Instagram influencer Chaheti Bansal made an impassioned plea to "cancel the word curry" on a video she posted on the social media platform on August 9, little could she have known that it would garner more than 3.6 million views

