Indian Army Chief MM Naravane leaves for 5-day visit to Israel

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane On Sunday proceeded on a five-day visit to Israel.

The visit aims to further strengthen strategic defence cooperation between both the countries, said Indian Army.

"General MM Naravane #COAS proceeded on a five-day visit to #Israel. The visit aims to further strengthen strategic defence cooperation between both countries," the Army said in a tweet.

The visit comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Israel to strengthen ties.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor