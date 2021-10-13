Indian Army Chief Naravane meets Sri Lankan Defence Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff in Colombo

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Wednesday met Sri Lankan Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd) and Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army General Shavendra Silva and expressed keen interest in exploring newer avenues for deepening ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Taking to Twitter, Indian High Commission in Colombo said, "Gen MM Naravane #COAS #IndianArmy met Defence Secretary Gen Kamal Gunaratne (Retd), & Gen @SilvaShavendra CDS&Cdr of #lkaArmy. Close camaraderie & cooperation were recalled. Expressed keen interest to explore newer avenues for deepening defence ties between India and Sri Lanka."

General Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He was welcomed by General Shavendra Silva, Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport.

"Gen Naravane arrived in Sri Lanka and was extended a warm welcome by General Shavendra Silva Chief of Defence Staff and Commander of Sri Lankan Army at the airport," the Indian Army said in a tweet.

Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a tweet that the visit will pave the way for deeper cooperation in defence between India and Sri Lanka.

General Naravane is on a five-day visit to strengthen bilateral military ties, according to army officials.

He is slated to meet the top politician and military leadership of the island nation during his visit.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor