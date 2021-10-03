Indian diaspora immensely contributed towards UAE's growth: Piyush Goyal

Lauding the contribution of the Indian diaspora in the growth of the UAE, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that a diaspora as large as 3.5 million Indians is serving the Gulf nation well.

Speaking at an event of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, Dubai, Goyal said that chartered accountants in UAE can help expand investment and interest in India.

"75 years of Independence is time to reflect on all we achieved as a nation and also time to prepare our vision for the next 25 years. So when India completes 100 years in 2047, we are working towards goal, tangible outcomes and defined agenda for the better quality of life for everyone," he said.

"Each one of you is an ambassador of India. A diaspora as large as 3.5 million Indians in the UAE, serving this country well and have contributed immensely towards its growth," he added.

Indian expatriate community of around 3.42 million is reportedly the largest ethnic community in UAE constituting roughly about 30 per cent of the country's population.

Approximately 15 per cent of the diaspora is in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the rest in six Northern Emirates including Dubai.

At the event, the minister urged chartered accountants to look at potentials where UAE can do business with India.

"There are opportunities in Gems and jewellery, diamonds, textiles, footwear. There is also a huge possibility in the food sector," he said.

Goyal, who is on a visit to UAE for the inauguration of the India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: "What better time to come to the UAE than now when India is marking 75 years of Independence and UAE is marking 50 years".

He said India and UAE are working for an early Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement.

"We are working for an early CEPA with the UAE. The engagements on FTAs with other countries are important because we want to expand our trade with like-minded countries where there are greater possibilities for India," he said.

