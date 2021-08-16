Indian envoy inaugurates photo exhibition on occasion of 75th Independence Day

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Bala Venkatesh Varma on Sunday extended greetings on the country's 75th Independence Day and inaugurated a photo exhibition on "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", said the Embassy of India in Russia on Sunday.

While reading out Russian President Vladimir Putin's message at the Embassy, Varma said, "This day is of special significance as it marks the beginning of the 75th year of India's independence for which, "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" is been celebrated. My hearty congratulations on this momentous occasion. Independence Day is a festival of freedom for us."

This has been made possible by generations of freedom fighters and, someone who made great sacrifices, he said.

Speaking about India's national heroes, the Indian Ambassador to Russia said, "What distinguishes India, however, is the character of our nationalists, led by Mahatma Gandhi, was based on the principles of truth and non violence. He and all other national heroes provide us with an invaluable group, not only liberate the nation but also to rebuild it."

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Varma said that the scale of Independence Day celebrations has been reduced but our hearts are filled with enthusiasts. The intensity of the pandemic has come down, but the coronavirus has not yet gone away. "We are ready to come out of the devastating effects of its recurrence this year."

Praising the scientist's efforts in making COVID-19 vaccines, he said that "last year, with exceptional efforts more than we have succeeded in bringing the spread of infections under control. Our scientists have succeeded in developing vaccines in a very short time. But Due to new variants and other factors we suffered from a terrible second wave."

Earlier today, Putin extended his warm greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day, stating that further enhancement of Russian-Indian ties was in the interests of both nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag and delivered the customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on Sunday.

Greetings have poured from all across the world wishing India on its 75th Independence Day.

( With inputs from ANI )

