Indian equities gain during Monday's early trade

New Delhi, Dec 13 The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex) rose during the early trade on Monday.

At 9.30 a.m. the S&P BSE Sensex traded at 59,151 points, up 0.6 per cent.

It opened at 58,696 points from the previous close of 58,786 points.

Till now it touched a low of 59,069 points.

Besides, the broader 50-scrip Nifty at National Stock Exchange (NSE) opened at 17,619 points after closing at 17,511 on Friday.

It traded at 17,625 points, up 0.65 per cent during the early-morning trade session.

Adani Green Energy, Piramal Enterprises, Power Grid Corp, Bandhan Bank, and Power Finance Corp were some of the top gainers during the early trade, exchange data showed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor