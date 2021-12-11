Indian Government sent medicines to Afghanistan, Farid Mamundzay thanked India for the help

Indian government is brought more than 100 Afgans through a special chartered flight from Kabul which had land in Delhi on Friday.



It is said that the Afgans had brought back some Sikh and Hindu holy books from an old gurdwara and a Hindu temple from Kabul on Friday. While in return they took take back 90 Afghan nationals and medicines from India.In the flight there were 10 Indians and 94 Afghans present.

Now in return India has supplied humanitarian aid, including 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines, to Afganistan on Saturday. Afghanistan’s Ambassador Farid Mamundzay thanked India for the help, he said "This aid was a gift from India". The return flight will fly from capital Delhi to Kabul, Afganistan.



The Ministry of External Affairs said that the good will handed over to representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul. "In view of the challenging humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, the Government of India has dispatched humanitarian assistance consisting of medical supplies on the return flight today."the MEA said. They further added "These medicines will be handed over to the representatives of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Kabul and will be administered at the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital, Kabul," .

India has also announced that it will send 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines to Afghanistan. But the transportation will happen by road, through Pakistan, Indian Ministry are talking to Pakistan officials in this regards.

The first consignment of medical aid from India arrived in Kabul this morning. 1.6 metric tonne of life-saving medicines will help many families in this difficult time.“Gift from people of India”: Farid Mamundzay, Afghanistan’s Ambassador to India pic.twitter.com/DahRXM14OT — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2021



