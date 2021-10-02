Indian Mission in Nepal marks 152nd Gandhi Jayanti

The Indian Mission in Nepal organized series of events to mark the 152nd Gandhi Jayanti on Saturday. On this occasion, an art exhibition on the theme "Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy for a better world" was inaugurated by Charge d'affaires Namgya Khampa at Nepal Art Council.

"Gandhiji showed the interconnectivity that ties or exists. He advocated for a holistic approach to basic human challenges when it wasn't very fashion and his philosophy went far beyond politics," Namgya Khampa, Charge d'affaires at Indian Mission in Nepal said while addressing the inaugural event.

Along with a 'Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening and Awareness Programe', a 'Blood Donation Camp' was also organized by the National Hospital and Cancer Research Centre and Indian Citizens Association of Nepal (ICAN) in association with the Embassy of India at Agrawal Bhawan, Kamalpokhari, Kathmandu.

Noted actor, Manisha Koirala graced the occasion and shared her experiences and perspective about fighting against cancer.

Officials from the Embassy, members of the Indian community and friends of India in Nepal participated in the camps. These two events were also part of the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) Day celebrations.

An interaction programme on "Life of Gandhiji" was also organised at Nepal-Bharat Library where scholars and students from various universities of Kathmandu participated. A movie titled 'India's Struggle for Freedom' on the life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi was screened and a quiz competition on Mahatma Gandhi was also organized at the Nepal-Bharat Library.

Earlier in the day, officers of the Embassy paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue within the Embassy premises. Celebrations to mark Gandhi Jayanti were part of Azadika Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independent India.

( With inputs from ANI )

