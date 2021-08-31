India's April-July fiscal deficit reaches 21.3% of FY22 target

New Delhi, Aug 31 India's April-July budgetary fiscal deficit reached 21.3 per cent of the FY22 target, official data showed on Tuesday.

The fiscal deficit the difference between revenue and expenditure for the April-June 2021-22 period stood at Rs 321,143 crore, or 21.3 per cent of the budget estimates (BE).

The FY22 deficit has been pegged at Rs 15.06 lakh crore.

Besides, the CGA data showed that the fiscal deficit during the corresponding months of the previous fiscal was 103.1 per cent of that year's target.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor