India's August exports rise over 45%

New Delhi, Sep 2 India's merchandise exports in August 2021 rose to $33.14 billion, higher by 45.17 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Thursday.

Exports in August 2020 stood at $22.83 billion.

Besides, the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that in comparison to August 2019, last month's exports rose by 27.5 per cent.

"Value of non-petroleum exports in August 2021 was $28.58 billion, registering a positive growth of 36.57 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $20.93 billion in August 2020 and a positive growth of 25.44 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $22.78 billion in August 2019.

"Value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in August 2021 was $25.15 billion, registering a positive growth of 31.66 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $19.1 billion in August 2020 and a positive growth of 28.53 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of $19.57 billion in August 2019."

