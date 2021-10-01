India's forex reserves decline by over $997 mn
By IANS | Published: October 1, 2021 09:51 PM2021-10-01T21:51:04+5:302021-10-01T22:10:14+5:30
Mumbai, Oct 1 India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $997 million during the week ended September 24. The ...
Mumbai, Oct 1 India's foreign exchange reserves fell by $997 million during the week ended September 24.
The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) forex reserves declined to $638.646 billion from $639.642 billion reported for the week ended September 17.
India's forex reserves comprise foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold reserves, SDRs, and the country's reserve position with the IMF.
On a weekly basis, FCAs, the largest component of the forex reserves, edged lower by $1.255 billion to $576.731 billion.
However, the value of the country's gold reserves rose by $327 million to $37.430 billion.
The SDR value fell by $55 million to $19.379 billion.
In addition, the country's reserve position with the IMF inched lower by $13 million to $5.106 billion.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app