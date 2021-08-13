India's July exports rise by 50% YoY

New Delhi, Aug 13 India's merchandise exports in July 2021 rose to $35.43 billion, higher by 49.85 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Friday.

Exports during July 2020 stood at $23.64 billion.

The data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry also showed that in comparison to July 2019, last month's exports rose by 35.05 per cent.

"Exports in July 2021 were $35.43 billion, as compared to $23.64 billion in July 2020, exhibiting a positive growth of 49.85 per cent. As compared to July 2019, exports in July 2021 exhibited a positive growth of 35.05 per cent in dollar terms."

"Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in July 2021 were $26.12 billion, as compared to $20.37 billion in July 2020, registering a positive growth of 28.18 per cent. As compared to July 2019, Non-petroleum and Non-Gems and Jewellery exports in July 2021 registered a positive growth of 32.26 per cent."

Similarly, India's merchandise imports in July 2021 increased, up by 62.99 per cent, on a year-on-year basis, to $46.40 billion.

