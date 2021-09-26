New Delhi, Sep 26 India's largest contemporary art auction titled 'Present Future' will feature 120 works by 87 leading contemporary artists. Scheduled to take place on September 28-29, 2021, the AstaGuru auction includes impressive works by artists such Bharti Kher, Atul Dodiya, Thukral & Tagra, Anju Dodiya, Jitish Kallat, Mrinalini Mukherjee, Ravinder Reddy, L N Tallur, Rana Begum, Shahabuddin Ahmed, and many more.

Aptly titled 'Present Future' the auction will showcase an eclectic range of paintings, drawings, sculptures and installations that represent the prevalent art trends and gives an insight into the future of contemporary art.

"Contemporary art in India is expanding phenomenally with a constant influx of unprecedented creativity and experimentation. The artists today are using various styles, mediums, and techniques to express themselves. And this trend has indeed intrigued collectors to acquire art that defines the present. Therefore, we at AstaGuru were determined to curate an auction that showcases the best creations stemming from the Contemporary Indian Art landscape. The presented lots in the auction include works from leading artists from the contemporary segment," says Ankita Talreja, Contemporary Indian Art Senior Specialist, Astaguru.

Leading the sale is a work by famous Indian contemporary artist Bharti Kher titled 'An Eye, A Tooth'

