India's leadership essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy, says Australian Defence Minister

"India's leadership is essential to Australia's Indo-Pacific strategy. We share one of the world's important oceans. We both want a stable, resilient, secure and strategic neighbourhood," Dutton said after delegation-level talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here.

Australian Defence Minister and Foreign Minister Marise Payne will take part in the first '2+2' ministerial dialogue between the two countries on Saturday.

Dutton said it is in the sovereign interest of two countries to ally strategies and capabilities and resources.

"So today, we have continued to work towards enhancing Australia's posture in the Indian Ocean region by ramping up our air force's cooperation and maritime engagement and exercises," he said.

"We have also agreed to enforce each other's maritime domain through increased information sharing and practical cooperation," he added.

Rajnath Singh conveyed India's commitment to building a robust partnership with Australia for the security and growth of the entire region.

( With inputs from ANI )

