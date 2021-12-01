India's Nov exports rise over 26%, imports over 57%

New Delhi, Dec 1 India's merchandise exports in November rose to $29.88 billion, higher by 26.49 per cent on a year-on-year basis, preliminary data showed on Wednesday.

Exports in November 2020 stood at $23.62 billion.

According to the data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, last month's exports rose by 15.93 per cent over November 2019.

"Value of non-petroleum exports in November 2021 was $26.06 billion, registering a positive growth of 18.1 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $22.06 billion in November 2020 and a positive growth of 18.69 per cent over non-petroleum exports of $21.95 billion in November 2019."

The value of non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports rose to $23.66 billion, registering a positive growth of 22.16 per cent over November 2020.

As per the data, India's merchandise imports last month increased by 57.18 per cent to $53.15 billion over $33.81 billion in November 2020 and 37.96 per cent over $38.52 billion reported for the corresponding month of 2019.

"Value of non-petroleum imports was $38.47 billion in November 2021 with a positive growth of 39.9 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $27.5 billion in November 2020 and a positive growth of 40.12 per cent over non-petroleum imports of $27.45 billion in November 2019."

"Value of non-oil, non-GJ (gold, silver & Precious metals) imports was $32.02 billion in November 2021 with a positive growth of 41.53 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $22.63 billion in November 2020 and a positive growth of 42.72 per cent over non-oil and non-GJ imports of $22.44 billion in November 2019."

Consequently, India's trade deficit last month widened by 128.30 per cent YoY to $23.27 billion from $10.19 billion while it increased by 82.48 per cent when compared to $12.75 billion reported for November 2019.

