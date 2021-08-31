India's Q1FY22 GDP growth zooms 20.1% YoY

New Delhi, Aug 31 Low base, along with pent-up demand as well as easier Covid restrictions, lifted India's first quarter FY22 GDP growth rate to 20.1 per cent.

Last year, the pandemic had battered the country's GDP which had contracted by 24.4 per cent during Q1FY21.

India's GDP at constant of 2011-12 prices has been estimated at Rs 32.38 lakh crore, as against Rs 26.95 lakh crore in Q1FY21.

