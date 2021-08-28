India's Q1FY22 total FDI inflow up 90% YoY

New Delhi, Aug 28 India's total FDI inflow rose by 90 per cent during the first quarter of the 2021-22 fiscal on a year-on-year basis.

Accordingly, India attracted a total FDI inflow of $22.53 billion in the first three months of 2021-22 (April to June), as compared to $11.84 billion reported during first three months of FY 2020-21.

Besides, FDI equity inflow grew by 168 per cent in Q1FY22 at $17.57 billion, compared to the year-ago period at $6.56 billion.

"The automobile industry has emerged as the top sector during the first three months of FY 2021-22 with 27 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow, followed by computer software and hardware (17 per cent) and the services sector (11 per cent)," the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement.

"Under automobile industry, majority of FDI equity inflow (88 per cent) was reported in the state of Karnataka during the first three months of the current financial year," it added.

Additionally, the ministry said that Karnataka was the top recipient state during the period under review with 48 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflows, followed by Maharashtra (23 per cent) and Delhi (11 per cent).

