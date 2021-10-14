India's Sep wholesale price inflation eases to 10.66%

New Delhi, Oct 14 Lower prices of primary goods along with food articles eased India's September 2021 wholesale inflation on a sequential basis.

Accordingly, the annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, eased to 10.66 per cent last month from 11.39 per cent in August.

However, on a YoY basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen exponentially over September 2020, when it stood at 1.32 per cent.

"The high rate of inflation in September 2021 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, basic metals, non-food articles, food products, crude petroleum and natural gas, chemicals and chemical products etc, as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for September.

"The month over month change in WPI index for the month of September, 2021 (as compared to August, 2021) was 0.07 per cent."

