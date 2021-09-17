India's views on Afghanistan, Taliban echo in Dushanbe declaration adopted at SCO meet today

India's views on Afghanistan did find resonance at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet today. India's position on inclusive government in Afghanistan, free of terror found a place in the Dushanbe declaration that is the outcome document of the SCO summit and is accepted by all members.

On Afghanistan, Dushanbe declaration stated, "The SCO member States expressed their support for Afghanistan as an independent, neutral, united, democratic and peaceful State, free of terrorism, war and drugs. Member States believe that it is critical to have an inclusive Government in Afghanistan, with representatives from all ethnic, religious and political groups of Afghan society."

Declaration adopted my all member states including China and Pakistan also condemns terrorism. It states "Member States strongly condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. Member States reaffirm the need to step up joint efforts to prevent terrorism and its financing, including by implementing existing global standards on combating money-laundering and the financing of terrorism and by suppressing the spread of terrorist, separatist and extremist ideologies that feed it."

"They will step up their efforts to prevent the preparation and financing of acts of terrorism in their territories and deny terrorists safe havens, enhance cooperation to identify, prevent and suppress the activities of organizations and individuals involved in terrorism, separatism and extremism," the declaration further added.

It echoes what India has been saying on terrorism issue. Deshanbe declaration also dwells on economic cooperation. It states, "Member States emphasize the importance of sharing experiences on the design and implementation of national development strategies, digital economy plans and the adoption of innovative technologies, including to jointly bridge the technological and digital divide."

In Dushanbe declaration Member States stress the need to increase mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy sector, including the wide use of renewable and alternative energy sources, and support the application of various cost-effective and environmentally friendly technologies that reduce negative environmental impact and promote energy security and the transition to cleaner and greener energy sources in an energy-efficient economy.

( With inputs from ANI )

