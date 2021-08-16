India's wholesale price inflation sequentially eases to 11.16% in July

New Delhi, Aug 16 Easing prices of food products, primary articles sequentially decelerated India's July 2021 wholesale inflation.

Accordingly, the annual rate of inflation, based on wholesale prices, rose to 11.16 per cent last month from 12.07 per cent in June.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) data furnished by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has risen exponentially over July 2020.

The inflation rate had stood at (-)0.25 per cent in July 2020.

"The annual rate of inflation is 11.16 per cent (Provisional) for the month of July, 2021 (over July, 2020) as compared to ((-)0.25 per cent) in July, 2020. The high rate of inflation in July 2021 is primarily due to low base effect and rise in prices of crude petroleum and natural gas; mineral oils; manufactured products like basic metals; food products; textiles; chemicals and chemical products, etc. as compared to the corresponding month of the previous year," the ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers the of Wholesale Price in India' for July.

On a sequential basis, the expenses on primary articles, which constitute 22.62 per cent of the WPI's total weightage, increased at a slower rate of 5.72 per cent than 7.74 per cent in June 2021.

Similarly, the prices of food items rose at a slower rate at 4.46 per cent from 6.66 per cent reported for June.

On a YoY basis, the cost of the fuel and power category rose by 26.02 per cent against a rise of (-)9.84 per cent YoY.

Furthermore, the cost of the manufactured products category rose 11.20 per cent against 0.59 per cent YoY.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor