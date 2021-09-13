IndiGo to strengthen domestic network with 38 new flights in Sept

New Delhi, Sep 13 Airline major IndiGo will add 38 daily flights in September to strengthen its domestic network.

These 38 flights will include 24 connecting flights, two new flights and 12 flights that the airline will be relaunching after the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

IndiGo said in a statement that it will operate new flights between Raipur and Pune, besides restarting flights between Lucknow-Ranchi, Bengaluru-Vishakhapatnam, Chennai-Indore, Lucknow-Raipur, Mumbai-Guwahati and Ahmedabad-Indore routes.

According to Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo: "These flights will cater to the increased demand for travel and improve accessibility between metro and Tier 2 or 3 cities. The increased accessibility will also promote trade and commerce."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor