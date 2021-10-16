Indo-US Joint Training Exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas" Commences In Alaska

The 17th Edition of Indo - US joint training exercise "Ex Yudh Abhyas 21" commenced at Joint Base Elmendorf Richardson, Alaska (USA) on Friday with an opening ceremony that saw the unfurling of the National Flags of both countries amidst playing of the National anthems, "Jana Gana Mana" and "The Star-Spangled Banner", informed the Ministry of Defence on Saturday.

According to the ministry, 300 US Army soldiers belonging to First Squadron (Airborne) of the 40th Cavalry Regiment and 350 soldiers of 7 Madras Infantry Battalion Group of Indian Army are participating in the exercise. The 14 days training schedule includes activities on joint training in a Counter Insurgency / Counter Terrorism environment under the United Nations mandate.

During the opening ceremony Major General Brian Eifler, Commander US Army, Alaska, formally welcomed the Indian contingent. He urged both contingents to focus on improving cohesion and interoperability to achieve the training objectives of the exercise. He stressed upon the importance of the free exchange of ideas, concepts and best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each others' experiences.

The joint exercise will facilitate both Armies to know each other better, share their wide experiences and enhance their situational awareness through information exchange. This will help them in undertaking joint operations at the Battalion level in mountainous terrain with cold climatic conditions under the ambit of the United Nations.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor