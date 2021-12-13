Indonesia reports 106 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths

Indonesia on Monday confirmed 106 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,259,249, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 12 to 143,948, while 278 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,110,327.

Indonesia extended its four-tiered COVID-19 restrictions on public activities on the islands of Java and Bali for another three weeks starting on Tuesday, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said at a virtual press briefing on Monday.

As for those regions outside the two islands, the curbs had been extended until Dec. 23.

"Active cases and the number of hospitalizations in Java and Bali continues to decline," the minister added.

However, he called on the public to keep implementing health protocols, especially during the year-end holiday.

Indonesia has so far administered over 251.23 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

More than 146.87 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 103.09 million have taken the second doses.

The government aims to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

