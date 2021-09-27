Indonesia reports 1,760 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, 86 more deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Indonesia rose by 1,760 within one day to 4,208,013, with the death toll increasing by 86 to 141,467, the country's Health Ministry said on Sunday.

According to the ministry, 2,976 more people were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of patients recovering from COVID-19 to 4,023,777.

To date, at least 48.52 million people in Indonesia have received two shots of vaccines, while 86.46 million have taken the first dose, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

