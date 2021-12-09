Indonesia reports 220 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Indonesia on Thursday confirmed 220 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,258,560, according to the country's health ministry.

The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by nine to 143,918, while 296 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,109,364.

Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto on Wednesday revealed that a survey conducted by the government has shown that 88 up to 94 percent of the population in 10 agglomeration cities reach COVID-19 herd immunity.

The government will reportedly announce more details of the survey in the third week of this month.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 144.44 million people have received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, while over 101.14 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 246.84 million doses, including the third booster jabs.

The Indonesian government aims to fully vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor