Indonesia reports 264 new COVID-19 cases, 16 more deaths

Indonesia on Wednesday confirmed 264 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,258,340, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The ministry said that the death toll due to the virus in the country rose by 16 to 143,909, while 351 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,109,068.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on January 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 143.79 million people have received their first dose of vaccines, while over 100.45 million have taken the second dose.

Indonesia has so far administered over 245.5 million doses of vaccines, including the third booster jabs.

Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Wednesday that the government is targeting to complete the full vaccination of 208.2 million citizens by March or April next year. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

