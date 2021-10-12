Indrajit Mahanty sworn-in as 6th Chief Justice of Tripura HC

Agartala, Oct 12 Indrajit Mahanty was on Tuesday sworn-in as the sixth Chief Justice of Tripura High Court at a simple ceremony in the Raj Bhavan in Agartala.

Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya administered the oath of office to Justice Mahanty at a function here, maintaining the Covid protocols.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, his council of ministers, leaders of various political parties, judges of the High Court and senior bureaucrats were present on the occasion.

Justice Mahanty was serving in the Rajasthan High Court before being transferred to Tripura High Court as Chief Justice. He succeeded Justice Akil Kureshi, who was transferred to Rajasthan High Court as Chief Justice.

Justice Kureshi, who took oath as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on November 16, 2019, one of the senior-most high court judges in the country, was originally elevated as an Acting Chief Justice in the Gujarat High Court in November 2018 and has been in news due to his non-elevation as a judge of the Supreme Court.

Tripura High Court was set up in March, 2013 along with the full fledged High Courts in Meghalaya and Manipur.

