Infiltration bid foiled at LoC in J&K's Poonch

Jammu Sep 3 An infiltration bid was foiled by the army at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday night, terrorists from across the LoC made an attempt to infiltrate in the Poonch sector, the army said.

However the infiltration bid was foiled by effective firing from the Indian side.

"Last night there was an infiltration attempt along the LoC in Poonch sector. The infiltration bid has been foiled by effective fire by troops on our side of the LoC," the army added.

On Monday, two infiltrators were killed by the army in Poonch.

