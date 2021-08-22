INS Shakti reaches Colombo with 100 tons of Oxygen from Visakhapatnam

An Indian Naval Vessel Shakti on Sunday reached Colombo with 100 tons of Oxygen from Visakhapatnam.

The High Commission of India in Colombo said the Indian Navy Ship Shakti reached Sri Lanka with wishes and goodwill from the people of India to the people of the Island country.

"Fully loaded with wishes and goodwill from the people of #India to the people of #SriLanka, Indian Naval Vessel Shakti reaches #colombo with 100 tons of Oxygen from #Vizag. More oxygen consignments scheduled from #India !!!" tweeted the High Commission of India in Colombo.

Aligned with the Government of India's ongoing commitment to support Sri Lanka in the fight against COVID-19, INS Shakti sailed from Visakhapatnam on August 19, reported Sri Lanka Mirror.

Named Operation Samudra Setu-II, deployment of the vessel was in response to a personal request for assistance by Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa for an urgent supply of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

Samudra Setu-II is an initiative of the Indian Navy to undertake urgent shipments of LMO containers and associated medical equipment to various countries.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has imposed a nationwide curfew due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Sri Lankan Government imposed a ten-day nationwide quarantine curfew from 10 pm Friday, August 20th until 4 am Monday, August 30th, reported Colombo Page.

So far Saturday, the Government Information Department reported 3,884 new COVID-19 cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

