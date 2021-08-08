Inter-state fake currency racket busted in Odisha, 6 held

Bhubaneswar, Aug 8 Odisha police on Sunday busted an inter-state fake currency racket in Sambalpur district and arrested six persons in this connection, a police official said.

The police have seized Rs 13.85 lakh fake currencies and the machine used to produce fake currencies, said Sambalpur Superintendent of Police (SP), B. Gangadhar.

All the seized counterfeit notes are in 2,000, 500 and 100 rupee denominations. The arrested persons belong to Odisha's Bargarh district and neighbouring Chhattisgarh, he added.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by a person in Sambalpur regarding circulation of Rs 100 fake notes by unknown persons, a police team conducted searches at various places in Sambalpur town and arrested the six accused.

"We had formed a special investigation team headed by the Town Police Station Sub- Inspector. They have conducted raids in Bhatli Police Station area and Ambhabana and busted the racket," Gangadhar said.

A case has been registered in this connection and the arrested persons will be produced before the court, police sources said.

